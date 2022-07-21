Community Revival coming to Hood Park

The Crawford County Community Revival will be held at Hood Park in Cuba July 25-31. Worship is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. each evening.



Scheduled speakers include:

Monday—Pastor Lyndell Decker, of Walking Faith Ministries in Salem.

Tuesday & Wednesday—Evangelist Preston Sperry, of North Carolina.

Thursday—Pastor Alex Harrison, of First Oldfield Full Gospel Church in Oldfield, Mo.

Friday—Evangelist Robert Brown, of the Church of God, Pocahontas, Mo.

Saturday—Pastor Jerry Lead, of Winkler Baptist Church in Salem.

Sunday—to be announced.

Everyone is welcome to attend to hear from guest pastors and enjoy music. People should bring their own chairs, and everyone is encouraged to bring water since the event is being held outdoors.

