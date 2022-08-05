New ladder truck arrives in Cuba

In January of 2021 the Cuba Fire Protection District set out on a journey to replace its aging aerial ladder truck with newer, more modern apparatus. After locating a truck and making a trip to check it out, the Board of Directors approved the purchase of what would become the district’s newest truck.

Delivery was supposed to take place in September of 2021 but with numerous delays beyond the district’s control the truck has finally arrived 10 months later. The truck is a 2008 HME 75-foot ladder and will serve the community for several years, along with providing assistance to other area departments as needed. The truck should be in service in the next few weeks after equipment gets mounted and operator training is done. If you see the truck around town with the ladder up near some buildings, it is probably being used for training.