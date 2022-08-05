MoDOT to host hiring fair at Cuba Maintenance Facility

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is looking for service-oriented individuals who are ready to help maintain the transportation system in Crawford County. MoDOT will be hosting a hiring fair for multiple positions at the Cuba Maintenance Facility next Tuesday, August 9th.



MoDOT says full-time maintenance workers receive a competitive starting salary with opportunities for advancement, full training, retirement & insurance benefits, and paid leave.

“This is a great role for someone who is passionate about keeping our roads in the best condition possible, and we see the immediate impact we make in our communities and our state,” says MoDOT Central District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer. “It is one of the most critical functions we serve as a department to keep Missouri roads clear and well-maintained. It takes a lot of good crew members to make that happen.”

Maintenance crew members must be at least 18-years-old, complete pre-employment drug screening, pass a physical exam, have at least a Class B CDL, and be able to successfully complete a criminal background check.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 and will last until 6 p.m. The facility is located at 7149 Old Highway 66, Cuba, MO 65453. MoDOT Human Resources staff will have computers available and will be assisting with the online employment application process, as well as conducting on-site interviews.

For more information about maintenance positions and other openings at MoDOT, please visit www.modot.org/careers.

For more information and updates about this event or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for project updates.