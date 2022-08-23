Youth event planned by Cuba Arts Council

The Cuba Arts Council will be offering a new event during this year’s Cuba Fest: Arts for Kids Paint Party. The event is designed to be part of the Council’s mission of promoting the arts to local children.



Children K-12th grades can pre-register by calling or texting Merry at Spirals at 573-205-6777 by September 23 for a free painting session at Spirals in Cuba. Times for the painting session are on Tuesday, September 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. or on Thursday, September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. Name and age of the child are needed and it’s requested an adult accompany the child during the session.

Children will paint a nine-inch by nine-inch canvas (fall template suggestion provided) to be displayed at Cuba Fest on October 15-16. Finished art may be picked up by the artist on Sunday, October 16, from the Cuba Arts Council booth.

There will be no judging of paintings or prizes awarded.

The Cuba Arts Council will also continue with the sidewalk chalk art and a wine tent, offering hand-painted wine glasses in the theme of the 60-year celebration of Cuba Fest.