Cuba Chamber holding scarecrow contest

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced details for its Fourth Annual Scarecrow Contest. This year the chamber is hoping to have more than 50 scarecrows scattered through the area.



This contest is open to all businesses and residents in and around Cuba. Scarecrows should be displayed during the month of October with judging to be held the last week of the month. Prizes will be awarded.

Be creative! Use your imagination! Your entry can be traditional, humorous, or contemporary. Remember that this is a community celebration. The goal is to generate goodwill and a festive atmosphere.

Make sure to post a picture and tag the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce. Sign up at: https://forms.gle/xL7kKp3BqRrATMP4A.