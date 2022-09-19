CPD looking for child restraint violations

The Cuba Police Department recently received a grant to step up its child passenger safety enforcement and the department has announced that it will be doing just that in conjunction with Child Passenger Safety Week.



In a social media post on September 15, the department announced it “will be cracking down on child restraint violations.” Missouri law requires children under the age of eight to be restrained in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they are 80 pounds or four-feet, nine-inches tall.

The Cuba Police Department announced it is joining with law enforcement across the state September 18-24 for the annual Child Passenger Safety Week Law Enforcement Campaign to help reduce highway fatalities and serious injuries by cracking down on Missouri’s child safety seat law violators.

Car crashes are one of the leading killers of kids. The proper use of a booster seat can reduce the risk of serious injury by 45 percent for children ages four to eight years when compared with a standard seat belt by itself. Using the proper child safety seat provides children with the greatest opportunity to survive a crash.

“Regular child safety seat and safety belt use is the single most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes,” Chief Doug Shelton said.

During its first meeting in September, the Cuba City Council approved an ordinance authorizing Mayor Cody Leathers to enter into an agreement on behalf of the city with the University of Central Missouri and Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to accept a $500 grant for the child passenger safety enforcement campaign. The money will be used to pay officers’ overtime during the special enforcement.

For more information, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety’s website at www.savemolives.com.