Trunk or Treat planned at CMS

The Cuba School District will be holding a trunk or treat on Friday, October 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.



School staff, community businesses, service agencies, organizations, and clubs will be set up in the Middle School parking lot handing out candy, trinkets and other treats. Food items and Wildcats pride gear will also be available for purchase.

This event is intended to provide a safe and fun trick or treating environment for the children of the community ages 13 and under. Please leave your pets at home for the safety of the children.

To RSVP a parking spot, contact SRO Betty Post at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 573-677-2530 ext. 1180 and leave a message.