13th Annual Cemetery Tour set for Sunday at Cuba Fest

Get your ticket and hop aboard the 13th Annual Grave Line Trolley headed to Kinder Cemetery on Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Cuba Fest.



You will meet some of the dearly departed who have contributed to making Cuba a great place to live. This year’s tour will highlight Henry Hayes, Mary Elders, Betty and Jim Bottomley, Percy Pascoe, and James Frank Cornman.

Longfellow wrote, “Lives of great men all remind us; We can make our lives sublime;

And, departing, leave behind us Footprints on the sands of time.”

Viva Cuba, in conjunction with the 60th Annual Cuba Fest, is presenting the cemetery tour. The historical figures from Cuba’s past will tell their story to the trolley guests as they wind their way through the cemetery.

The ride is free. Don’t miss it!