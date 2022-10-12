60th Annual Cuba Fest set for Saturday, Sunday

In its May 18, 1961 edition, the Cuba Free Press reported, “Interest and enthusiasm is mounting each day as the time draws nearer for Cuba’s first Arts and Crafts Show.” Six decades later, on Saturday and Sunday, the 60th Annual Cuba Fest will be held in the Recklein Historic District.



A wide range of activities—some old standards and others that are new this year—will be held starting at 7 a.m. Saturday. Events will conclude at 4 p.m. Sunday.

One of the new events will be a car cruise-in featuring several cars from the I-55 Firebirds club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Arts and crafts booths will open be open that day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Viva Cuba is sponsoring its 31st Annual Chili Cook-Off during Cuba Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cookoff will feature local restaurants with chilis from Frisco’s, Rock Fair, Weir on 66, Cuba Bakery and Deli, East Office, and Riviera Maya. For $5, you can sample all the chilis and vote for your favorite.

Other highlights on Saturday include Tri-C apple butter cooking, horse drawn wagon rides, crafts for kids, a cornhole tournament, food, drinks, entertainment, and more.

Activities on Sunday get underway at 10 a.m. The Viva Cuba Cemetery tour will be going from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be a one-act play performed by the Cuba High School Drama Club at 11:30 a.m., along with performances by the CHS choir at 1 p.m. and band and drill team at 2 p.m.



Cuba Fest Schedule

Saturday

7-11 a.m. - Eastern Star Country Breakfast

7 a.m. - Tri-C Apple Butter Cooking

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Senior Center Yard Sale

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Car Cruise-In

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - 60th Cuba Fest Arts & Crafts

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - All Aboard Bounce House

9 a.m. to noon - Maries County Bank Pumpkin Decorating

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Crawford Co. Museum open

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Sullivan Bank Kids’ Crafts

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Lion’s Club Eye Testing

11a.m. - Flag Raising Ceremony - Grant Lorraine & American Legion

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Viva Cuba Chili Cookoff

11 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Cuba Arts Council Taste of Cuba Wine Tent Public House Brewery

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Sidewalk Chalk Art

11a.m. to 3 p.m. - Barrel Train Rides

Noon - Circle of Dancers

1 to 3 p.m. - Peoples Bank Quarters in Hay

2 p.m. - Wise Little Owls Patriotic Parade

5 to 8 p.m. - Cuba United Methodist Church 150 Year Celebration with free big band music and food to purchase in Church Parking Lot



Sunday

10- a.m. to 3 p.m. - 60th Cuba Fest Arts & Crafts

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Wine Tent and Public House

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Barrel Train Rides

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Viva Cuba Cemetery Tour

11:30 a.m. - CHS Drama Club “Maniac Manor” one act play

Noon - Kula Yoga Demonstration Keri Medows

1 p.m. - CHS Choir Matt Sherrill directing

2 p.m. - CHS Band & Drill Team Shannon Moore



