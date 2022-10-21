CHS band performs at Cuba Fest, and beyond

Under the direction of Shannon Moore, the Cuba High School marching band entertained the crowd at Cuba Fest on Sunday afternoon.

The band and drill team competed in the Sullivan Marching Competition on September 17. The band took third in its class with Outstanding Auxiliary, while the drill team was first overall. On Saturday at the Southern Boone Marching Competition in Ashland, the band was second in its class with Outstanding Music and Outstanding Auxiliary. The drill team also took first overall again. This Saturday the band and drill team will be heading to the Mizzou Homecoming parade and on October 29 they will be at the Missouri State Homecoming.