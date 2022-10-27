School seeking donations for holiday gifts

The Cuba School District will once again offer its Holiday Assistance Program and is seeking donations to help brighten the holidays for some district families in need.



The Holiday Assistance Program provides students and families in need with Thanksgiving good, Christmas food, and Christmas presents. The program is funded with donations from the community. Last year, the district provided 52 families with food baskets and 112 children with Christmas presents.

To make a donation, contact Melanie Weber, K-12 school based social worker, at 573-677-2528 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by November 1 for Thanksgiving and November 21 for Christmas.