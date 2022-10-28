Open forum on four-day week set for Thursday

The Cuba School District will be having an open forum on its proposed plan to switch to a four-day week starting with the 2023-24 school year on Thursday, November 3.



The come-and-go, questions-and-answer session will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in the school board meeting room at the district’s administration office, which is located off the back (south) parking lot. No formal presentation is planned but district officials and three school board members will be on hand to discuss the issue with patrons. Depending on the how many people show up for the event, there may be an allotted time for each person to ask questions.

The school board has also scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. on November 10 to make a final decision on the proposed four-day week. More information regarding the proposed four-day school week may be found on the homepage of the district website at: http://www.cuba.k12.mo.us/.