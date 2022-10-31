CHS Veterans Day assembly planned

Area veterans will be honored when the Cuba High School hosts its annual Veterans Day Assembly inside Mike Voigt Gymnasium on Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.



The school's student body and the entire community are invited to participate in the recognition of our nation's veteran soldiers and armed forces personnel. All veterans are invited to attend, as well as their family members.

The Cuba High School Band and Chorus will perform at the assembly, and the Boy Scouts of America will serve as Color Guard. There will be representatives from Cuba's Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled America Veterans, and American Legion Post organizations addressing the crowd.

This year's guest speaker will be LTC Crystal B. Batey of the U.S. Army 35th. Engineer Battalion at Ft. Leonard Wood.

Again, this year, the Cuba High School FFA (Future Farmers of America) and the FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leader of America) student organizations will provide a free lunch for all veterans and their families immediately following the program.

