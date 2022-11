The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will once again be holding its Christmas Lights Decorating Contest.



The contest is open to all area residents and businesses. Judging will be held the last week of December and trophies will be awarded to one residential and one business winner.

To sign up visit https://forms.gle/Qji8pCEiV21cWHiz8 and make sure to post a picture on social media and tag the Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce.