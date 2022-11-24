Enter your Christmas float with the Chamber

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas parade on December 3.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and the theme is Winter Wonderland. In the Recklein Historic District after the parade there will be an opportunity for children to meet Santa and get a gift. There will also be a tree-lighting ceremony. If you plan on having a float in the parade, sign up at: https://forms.gle/bkRthfcnt2DbPRFP7. Please no Santas on the floats. The parade lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel.