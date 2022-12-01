Church will host Santa after parade

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Santa will be handing out presents at the United Methodist Church at 903 W. Washington following Saturday’s Christmas parade.

The parade lineup will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel before the parade proceeds down Historic Route 66 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Winter Wonderland. If you plan on having a float in the parade, sign up at: https://forms.gle/bkRthfcnt2DbPRFP7. Please no Santas on the floats. The parade lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel. There will be a tree lighting ceremony after the parade and gifts will be handed out to all children at the church.