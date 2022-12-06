Have you seen Santa’s missing ho, ho, ho?

By Chris Case, CHS Drama Teacher

It’s Christmas Eve, and Santa Claus is feeling awfully blue this year. He’s lost all his jolliness and can’t get up for the Christmas run. That is, until Mrs. Claus gets involved in the search for Santa’s “ho, ho, ho.” But who can cheer up Santa in time to save Christmas?



Will the elves and reindeer be able to help Santa find his “ho, ho, ho” again? Find out when the Cuba High School Drama Club performs the family-friendly, one-act holiday comedy “When Santa Lost His Ho, Ho, Ho” on December 16 at the CHS Commons.

The Drama Club will perform its fall semester theatrical production on Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m. on the CHS Commons Stage. The general public is welcome to attend this Christmas-themed performance of the one-act “When Santa Lost His ‘Ho, Ho, Ho,’” written by Alexi Alfieri and produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service of Denver, Co.

“When Santa Lost His ‘Ho, Ho, Ho’” is under the direction of Speech & Drama Coach Chris Case, and it features a cast of 19 CHS students, led by sophomore Justice Preston in the role of Mrs. Claus and junior Brandon Hulsey in the role of Santa Claus. Sophomore Ella Kreter and senior Shelby Dickens have featured roles as the wisecracking workshop elves Zippo and Zappo, while sophomore Rachel Martellaro and junior Marissa Chepely are featured in the roles of prankster elves Freddie and Frankie.

There will be just one public performance of the play, so be sure to attend and help support the CHS drama program. Tickets are $5 each and may be purchased at the door upon arrival. Children ages 10 and under are admitted for free. All ticket sales directly benefit the CHS Drama Club, and any donations to the club will be gladly accepted at the door. Snack food and drink concessions will be available for purchase on site.