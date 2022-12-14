Community Garden organizers seeking items

Organizers of the new Cuba Community Garden are searching for donations to help get the project off the ground in the spring.



The group recently posted on its Facebook page that it is in need of the following items: hand tools, seeds for spring and fall planting, fencing, 4x4 posts, string, a sign for messages, small signs to show what is planted, a wheelbarrow, hoses, and sprinklers.

For more information or to make a donation, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 636-524-1429.