CHS Toys for Tots drive celebrated by Marines

During last Friday’s home boys and girls basketball games against Dixon, Cuba High School held a Toys for Tots drive and collected 250 toys and raised $1,035 that will be used to purchase more toys.

Marine Staff Sergeant Jacob Kohrmann reported, “It was a great honor to represent the U.S. Marine Corps and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the Cuba High School boys and girls basketball games yesterday evening. Thank you Athletic Director Taylor Dace for helping to coordinate this year and to the Cuba High School and the citizens in the Cuba and Dixon communities for making this the most successful Toys for Tots drive I have seen since becoming the recruiter for the community.”