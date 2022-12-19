Cuba Police Department issues scam alert

The Cuba Police Department has been advised of a new scam in the area that is happening over the phone. A person claiming to be with someone’s bank fraud department is making calls and telling people they have found fraudulent charges on their account.



The number they are calling from is spoofed and will appear to be the phone number of a person’s current banking institution. They will confirm people’s name, address, sometimes the date of birth, and the last four (or full card number) of a debit card. They will then advise you that because of the fraudulent charges on your account, they are going to issue you a new card that will be mailed to you.

They will then ask you for the PIN number for your debit card. Do not give them your PIN number, police advised. Your bank will never ask you for your PIN number over the telephone.

People are advised to immediately hang up and call their current financial institution and advise them of the call if you receive one. Your bank will take the appropriate action to ensure the security of your account has not been compromised.

“We know these scammers are always evolving and changing their tactics in order to fool their unsuspecting victims, so please share this information with your family and friends. Especially the elderly, as they often times are the victims and fall for the scammers’ ploys,” the department said in a release.