Filing for a wide range of area elected positions to be decided in the April election will close on December 27.
The Cuba School Board positions will be for three-year terms. Those positions are currently filled by Jennifer Moreland, Cheri Schuette, and Dr. Sean Siebert, who have all filed for reelection. Jamie King and Luke Eikermann have also filed.
April election filing will end on Tuesday
