April election filing will end on Tuesday

Written by Rob Viehman

            Filing for a wide range of area elected positions to be decided in the April election will close on December 27.
            The Cuba School Board positions will be for three-year terms. Those positions are currently filled by Jennifer Moreland, Cheri Schuette, and Dr. Sean Siebert, who have all filed for reelection. Jamie King and Luke Eikermann have also filed.