There were a number of big news items in Cuba during 2022, from changes in the school administration, key city employees leaving, lawsuits being settled, and more, but none will have the long-lasting impact that came with a decision by the Cuba School Board made to move the district to a four-day school week starting with the 2022-3 school year. Here’s a look back at how that decision was made and some of the other big news of the year.