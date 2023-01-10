Cuba utility billing delayed

The city of Cuba has announced that its utility billing for December has been delayed due to a software problem. Bills that would have normally been sent out the first week of January will be delayed until at least January 17.



Mayor Cody Leathers reported that the company that service the software needed to obtain the billing information didn’t properly update their servers for Cuba and several other communities. New software has to be shipped and installed to fix the problem.

“As a result, the utility bills normally sent out this week for the December cycle will not be able to be sent out until January 17 or 18, with a due date of February 3,” Leathers said.

Leathers added that information about the problem will be shared via social media as it becomes available and that workers at city hall would be reaching out to large industrial customers about the situation. Anyone who needs more information should contact city hall at 573-885-7432.