CHS courtwarming is Friday night

Cuba High School will celebrate its annual courtwarming on Friday night when the Wildcats host Sullivan. The junior varsity game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and the coronation will take place before the varsity game.

This year’s senior queen candidates (above, from left) are Allison Gaston, Madison Davis, Eden Lappe, Diamond Payne, and Katrina Payne. Senior king candidates (below) are Levi Jones, Dylan Beal, Kyle Ray, Hayden Mangrum, and Garrett Davis.

Cuba High School courtwarming attendant candidates are (above, from left) juniors Kaylee Bynum, Tyra Haffer, and Kaylee Fulliam, (below) sophomores Lesly Padilla, Cierra Britton, and Rachel Martellaro, and (bottom) freshmen Cadynce Basham, Emma Harris, and Lillian Baker.