Shooting death under investigation

The Cuba Police Department has announced it is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The incident left one man dead.



According to the Department, officers responded to Hood Park regarding a shooting and found a 33-year-old white male with multiple gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the victim succumbed to the injuries.

Cuba Police Officers were able to identify a vehicle leaving the scene and the Department contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control to assist in the investigation.

The victim's identity has not been released.