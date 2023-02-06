Elks Lodge could be formed in Cuba 

Several people in Cuba and the surrounding area have been considering the possibility of establishing an Elks Lodge in the community. In order to discuss this matter further, a preliminary meeting has been set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, at Frisco’s Grill and Pub.



The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is a uniquely American co-ed, fraternal organization with more than 800,000 members nationwide belonging to over 1,700 local lodges. The Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life. Elk lodges are also places where neighbors come together and families share meals.

Several of Cuba’s civic leaders, including Mayor Cody Leathers, Tyler Monda from the Cuba Chamber of Commerce and Dave Honea of the Cuba Board of Aldermen have endorsed the idea of an Elks Lodge in Cuba.

Local organizers are hoping for as much input as possible so Thursday’s meeting is open to all. There is no obligation to join by attending.

