Knights present Tootsie Roll donations

On February 1 the Cuba Knights of Columbus presented checks in the amount of $672 each to two groups that benefited from the organization’s Tootsie Roll Turn Around.

The money was collected by selling Tootsie Rolls at participating businesses. This year the money was presented to Kemp Lake, a Leasburg non-profit that makes the outdoors accessible to disabled veterans, stroke survivors, and anyone in need of the healing power of Mother Nature, and the Crawford County Cougars Special Olympics team. Taking part in the presentations were (below, from left) Knight Charlie Costner and Mary and Fred Kemp, and (bottom) Costner, Sierra Mauzy, Landon Carnal, Tyler Proctor, Shaunna West, Victor Leija, and Justin Windle.