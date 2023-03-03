Cuba reminds residents of tornado siren policy

The state of Missouri will be observing Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 6-10 and the city of Cuba is taking steps to be ready for when the next storm comes. Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Neff is conducting a training exercise this week and recently shared the city’s tornado siren policy via social media.



Neff hosted the State Emergency Management Agency Region I training meeting on Thursday. The group conducted an Emergency Operations Center EOC Activation Functional Exercise during this meeting. The exercise focused on flashing flooding and a severe weather event.

Cuba will also be participating in the statewide tornado drills scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Neff encourages area residents to sign up for AlertCuba from Rave Mobile Safety in order to get severe weather alerts on their smartphones and other devices. Registration is available at https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=cityofCuba or by texting CubaMo to 67283.

Neff also reminds local residents to remember that

• Sirens are for outdoor warning purposes and are not meant to be heard indoors. Hearing a siren is a signal to get indoors and seek additional information. Go to the basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don't forget pets if time allows.

• If a siren stops, it does not mean the threat has ended.

• Do not wait to hear a siren to act.

• Sirens are activated for life-threatening straight-line winds or destructive hail (approximately 80 mph or greater and or baseball size hail or larger).

• Sirens are activated by the Storm Sentry siren computer system or the Emergency Management Director.

• Have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings, including the Internet, local TV and radio, wireless emergency alerts and weather apps, NOAA Weather Radio, and family, friends, and coworkers.



The city’s tornado siren policy is as follows:



OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN ACTIVATION FOR TORNADO WARNING & SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING PRODUCING LIFE THREATENING WINDS OR HAIL

• National Weather Service issues a TORNADO WARNING with City of Cuba in the warned polygon and in the path of the storm.

• A trained spotter reports a rotating wall cloud, funnel or a tornado in the city of Cuba. This may Include storms tracking towards the city of Cuba.

• National Weather Service issues a THUNDERSTORM WARNING producing life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater.

• A trained spotter reports life threatening winds approximately 80 mph or greater in or approaching the city of Cuba.

• National Weather Service issues a THUNDERSTORM WARNING producing destructive hall approximately baseball size or greater.

• A trained spotter reports destructive hail approximately baseball size or greater in or approaching the city of Cuba.



OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN ACTIVATION

• Outdoor Warning Siren sound a steady tone for three minutes.

• Sirens are cycled or "rested" for two minutes.

• Outdoor Warning Sirens may be sounded multiple times during the warning.

• The city of Cuba does NOT sound an all-clear siren. The public should listen to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.



ACTIONS BY THE PUBLIC: "BE INFORMED - KNOW WHERE TO GO!"

The activation or Outdoor Warning Siren is designed to send the message to the public to move inside a sturdy building, seek shelter as low and as interior as possible, and be informed by listening to NOAA Weather Radio and the local media for current weather information.



OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN TESTING

• Outdoor Warning Sirens will be tested on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:00 a.m.

• Outdoor Warning Sirens will be activated for one minute.

• Outdoor Warning Sirens will not be tested II any of the following weather conditions exist—100 percent cloud cover or overcast skies, thunderstorms predicted for the area, or freezing weather conditions.

If Outdoor Warning Sirens are not tested on the regular monthly test date and time, there will be no make-up test for that month.