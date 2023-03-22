‘Race to the Rocker’ set for Saturday

Running the Rails on Route 66 is racing back to the Route 66 Rocker this year. The event is scheduled for Saturday and will get underway at 9 a.m. in Historic Uptown Cuba along N. Main Street.



The event, which is a competitive, timed, four-mile run, is now being called, “Running the Rails on Route 66 to the Rocker.” The race will begin along the BNSF Railroad at Frisco’s Grill and Pub and then head west on Historic Route 66 to end at the Fanning US 66 Outpost. This will be the first time since 2018 that the race will end at the Route 66 Rocker. The final Race to the Rocker had more than 1,200 participants and organizers are hoping for an even bigger crowd this year.

Registration information can be found at runningtherailsonroute66.com. Entry fees are $40 for adults and $20 for children. Proceeds from the race will be donated to local charities.

People may enter as a team with at least five runners to qualify for the traveling plague. Individual awards will also be given for the top finishers in a number of age categories.

Runners and walkers are welcome to participate, but no animals or bicycles will be allowed. Jogging strollers are permitted.

Participants may register from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday or Saturday from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Cuba Lions Den, located at 110 S. Buchanan Street. The race will begin in front of Frisco’s.

