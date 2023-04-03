Cuba High School hosting job fair

Cuba High School will be hosting a job/career fair on May 9 and it is seeking area companies that have job openings to attend. The event will be open to seniors from Cuba, Bourbon, and Steelville high schools.



The goal of the event, which will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., is to provide employer information and interview opportunities to seniors who plan to go straight to work after high school. School officials would like all of the seniors in the county to have a job when they graduate.

Participating companies will be provided space for a small display and an opportunity to meet students as they come through the gym. Those with employment openings are being encouraged to conduct on-the-spot interviews.

In addition to seniors from Cuba, Bourbon, and Steelville, the event will also be open to juniors from Cuba High School.

To register for the event, visit www.tinyurl.com/3WH5A82J. For more information, contact Cuba High School Counselor Tonya Hulbert at 573-885-2534 X1138 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

