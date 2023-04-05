Officials urge residents to sign up for emergency alerts

The city of Cuba has its own emergency alert system—AlertCuba—and you can sign up for it, along with Smart 911 and the Smart 911 App. Local officials are urging area residents to get signed up this spring during the severe weather season.



AlertCuba is a free service that allows individuals to sign up for notifications sent from the city of Cuba. It keeps residents and travelers informed on potentially hazardous situations involving weather, traffic, electric or water outages, and other emergencies.

The Smart911 app provides enhanced functionality by sending targeted alerts based on the user’s location. Smart911 app users will receive the highest priority National Weather Service alerts including tornado warnings, flash flood warnings, and severe thunderstorm warnings based on their real-time location.

You can also download the Smart911 App on the Apple Store or Google Play or register by texting “CubaMO” to 67283.

