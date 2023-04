Viva Cuba has announced that it will be holding its 39th Annual Trash Bash on Saturday, May 6.



Volunteers should gather at the Viva Cuba Garden, which is located the northwest corner of Highway 19 and Route 66, at 8:30 a.m. to get supplies before they disperse throughout town to help clean up the city.

For more information call Linda Prevost at 573-205-8347.