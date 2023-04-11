CHS Drama to perform Friday at the Commons

The Cuba High School Drama Club will hold two performances of the one-act comedy “Cheating Death” this Friday night at the high school stage. Separate casts will perform the play at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on the CHS Commons stage. The public is invited to attend these performances.



“Cheating Death” is a dark comedy written by Kamron Klitgaard. In this one-act containing both laughs and serious moments, the Angel of Death gets confused while visiting a mental hospital to collect someone for their untimely passing. After refusing to help Death, the mental patients awaiting their group therapy session help convince Death to join them in group therapy, as the audience learns more about each character and why they are there. While the play has many lighthearted moments of dialogue humor, it also considers serious themes such as mental illness, depression, and death.

The play will be performed twice by two separate Drama Club casts. The third hour CHS drama class will perform “Cheating Death” at 6 p.m., and the fourth hour CHS drama class will perform it again at 7 p.m. “Having two different casts performing the play on the same night is very unique and an exciting experience for our actors,” said Chris Case, CHS Speech & Drama Coach. “The two casts will play the same characters and scenes very differently, and that will be interesting for the audience to see.”

The price of admission is $5 for ages 12 and up to see both shows. A snack concession stand will be open before and after both performances inside the Commons. Gate and concession sales go directly to help fund future Drama Club programs at Cuba High School. Doors at CHS open to the public at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.