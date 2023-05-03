Opioid event planned in Cuba

The Crawford County Community Resource Coalition will be having an Opioid Awareness Roundtable on May 17 at the Cuba Knights of Columbus Hall from 9 to 11 a.m.



The Opioid Response Network, a National Service Committee put together because of a litigation settlement with opioid pharmaceutical companies to forward best practice initiatives, will work with the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s (MRPC) Rural Opioid Initiative. They are planning an opioid summit for several area counties in September focusing on the employers.

During the Opioid Awareness event, the Coalition has asked to have attendance from the following:

• MO Institute of Mental Health - State opioid response programs.

• Prevention Consultants – Provision of opioid education at schools.

• Dr. Sean Siebert – Education in prisons.

• Southwest Mo Behavioral Health - Mental health and substance abuse treatment services.

• MRPC, Samantha Sherman - Community development specialist assisting with the Crawford County opioid response plans.

Anyone who has an interest in this opioid focus area is welcome to attend.

