Jill Barnett speaks to volunteers who gathered at Viva Cuba’s park near the intersection of Highway 19 and Route 66 Saturday morning for the group’s 39th Annual Trash Bash. Workers picked up trash throughout the town and planted new flowers in the park. Viva Cuba offers its appreciation to all the volunteers that made the event a success, along with its sponsors including Frisco’s, Mace’s, MoDOT, the city of Cuba, and the Cuba Free Press.