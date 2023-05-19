Masonic Lodge honors veterans

On Sunday, May 7 the Cuba Masonic Lodge honored their veteran members. Each veteran received a framed Masonic flag, a certificate, and a lapel pin.

The following veteran members were present for a great meal followed by the presentation ceremony. Pictured (from left) William “Bill” Dean, Charles Kolb, Jim Sturgell, Kenny Couch, Bobby Stubblefield, David Workman Sr., Mason Home representatives Jim Brand, Stanley Jost, David Wheeler and Leo Branson. Ten additional veteran members were recognized for their service to our country but not available for the photo.