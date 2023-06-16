• City officials already working to implement recommendations of the report, which gives a rating of "fair"
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released his audit of the city of Cuba. Residents of Cuba requested the audit through the petition process. The report, which gave a rating of "fair," notes that city officials are already working to implement a number of the recommendations.
State auditor releases citizen-requested audit of Cuba
