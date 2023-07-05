CPD announces summer camp dates

The Cuba Police Department has announced that its annual Summer Youth Camp will be held August 7-9.



Applications will be available at the Department or you can call and get one via email. Children who attend the camp should be between the ages of six and 14.

The camp will be held at the Meramec Adventure Learning Ranch in Steelville and transportation will be provided. Your child will need to be dropped off at the Cuba Police Department around 7:30 a.m. each morning and picked up between 3:30 and 3:45p.m.

Children will also need to provide their own lunches. Some of the activities include swimming, high-rope challenge course, tree climbing, and a mudder course.

More details will be released closer to the event.