CPD Summer Camp is next week

The Cuba Police Department will be conducting is annual Summer Camp next week.



Applications are available at the Cuba Police Department or you can call the department at 573-885-7979 and they will email one to you. Children that attend the camp should be between the ages of 6 and 14.

The camp will be held August 7-9 at the Meramec Adventure Learning Ranch in Steelville. Transportation will be provided.

Children will need to be dropped off at the Cuba Police Department around 7:30 a.m. each morning and picked up at 3:30 to 3:45 p.m. Children will also need to provide their own lunches.

Some of the activities include swimming, high rope challenge course, tree climbing, and a mud course.