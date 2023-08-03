Area residents sharing love with their neighbors

An area mission project that got started in Viburnum has spread into the Cuba community and is working toward sharing its work throughout Crawford County. A new “Love Thy Neighbor” group has already completed a few projects and is looking to help more people.



DaShawna Pellegrino and Valerie Benton, of Cuba, have helped create what is being called Love Thy Neighbor Crawford County. The group began out a desire to help a local resident.

A Facebook post made by Benton in May got things going when she shared information about her neighbor who was in need of some assistance. The post got 314 shares, along with a lot of offers to help.

Jimmy West, of Frisco’s Grill and Pub, saw the post and offered use of the restaurant for a planning meeting. About 10 people gathered on May 28. As part of that meeting, the group got information about the Viburnum Love Thy Neighbor group from Lance Mayfield, who later shared some of this thoughts in a letter to the editor.

“I have learned there is an effort to create a Love Thy Neighbor mission program in Crawford County,” Mayfield wrote. “Locally, the greater Viburnum community created a Love Thy Neighbor mission program about eight years ago that has contributed to the community in a variety of ways. There are segments of Christians who can be critical of those who live a different life then they do, or they become critical of government programs that are available.

“Love Thy Neighbor was created out of love, Matthew 22:37-39. Love Thy Neighbor was created to do the things most people believe the churches and community should do but are not doing. The Love Thy Neighbor concept is simple. We do for people what they can’t do for themselves, just as Jesus has done for us, what we can’t do for ourselves.”

Mayfield explained the Viburnum Love Thy Neighbor was created and helps without judgement to help restore joy in the hearts of the giver to those in need. Love Thy Neighbor missions should be an effort of agreement, with no divisions and completed in unity, he explained.

“Our efforts are not perfect. Our people are not perfect. Our work is not perfect. We go in faith, to do what we can in faith with the talents collectively among us to show our neighbors the love that Christ commanded upon us,” Mayfield said.

This summer more than 170 people—the majority were youth—converged upon the greater Viburnum community to show their love for our neighbors in actions.

The Cuba group met again on July 22 to discuss their first project, which Benton explained in her own letter.

“I'm not sure if you're aware but I posted on Facebook May 18 about helping my neighbor,” Benton wrote. “They needed some repairs done to their trailer. They lost their underpinning due to damaging winds and their trailer had to be put back on blocks because they had moved, making the trailer not level and I believe it cost him a lot of money to fix it but their underpinning never went up right after that and then the wind just tore it apart.

“I really thought this was the opportunity that I had to make a plea to the community to give a helping hand to them and so I did, never knowing that the post would blow up like it did. The first people that contacted me wanting to help were Jason and Kerry Quick. They immediately told me they would purchase the roof material and gladly do the work for them. The next person saying they would help was DaShawna Pellegrino and her husband to do the front porch.

“We had a meeting at Frisco's. It wasn't a big meeting, I think maybe five people but that's all it takes and a plan. That is where I met Tony Hutson and he said he would help with the labor which was awesome. I have lunch at Frisco's every month with my aunt Helen Haines and Jimmy approached me and said “Hey, I will feed all your workers.”

“People were contacting me and trying to give me money and I really just wanted to put it in material for it to go to Cotton’s Ace Hardware or to Roberts-Judson to keep it in our community. We did have to go out of town for the underpinning, but I truly tried to keep it in town but it didn't happen.

“I am disabled but my mind still works, and I was able to organize this plan with the help of the community. Without them it could not have been done, so thank you Cuba; you did not disappoint me. Thank you so very much to all those who donated to the cause. It's how we should love our neighbors. Love like Jesus. The total that was raised was $2,540 and the labor is all free. That's what Jesus would do.”

The group has now completed two porches with the help of 18 local volunteers from local churches. In addition to the monetary donations for the work, Frisco’s donated lunch, while Britton Development coordinated work on the front porch and T&D Hutson Enterprise did the same on the back porch.

As of Sunday, Pellegrino reported that the groups initial project has been fully funded and is nearly completion.

“We have bought materials from Cotton Ace, Roberts-Judson, and Lowe's in Sullivan,” she said in a post on the group’s Facebook page. “We have all the receipts and money accounted for. The only money left over is the balance at Roberts-Judson, which will be used to finish the underpinning. We will be setting a date to complete the underpinning and placing the gravel around her trailer as soon as the plumbing under the trailer is repaired.

“If anyone has any more questions please don't hesitate to ask Val Benton or myself.

Finally, the Love Thy Neighbor Crawford County charity is still pending. We are in talks with a couple churches trying to find a home base to apply for the non-profit 501c 3. As soon as we have anything to share I will be posting. Thank you again for all your love and support.”



Pellegrino also added “A huge shoutout to Sharlene Henry Realty, Crawford County Regional Eye Care, Frisco's, Britton Development LLC, T&D Hutson Enterprise LLC, Cotton Ace, Roberts-Judson, Amazing Grace Community Church, Trinity Chapel, Living Word Church, iShop, Jason and Kerry Quick, Valerie Benton, DaShawna Pellegrino, Kelly Bourne, and all our donors” for helping to get the program started.

Love Thy Neighbor Crawford County now has approximately 250 members on its Facebook page, which can be found at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1445398606230321. If you would like more information, or can provide help, contact Pellegrino at 541-521-8664 or Benton 573-205-0312.

