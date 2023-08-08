Vendors need for Wildcat Pride Night

Cuba High School’s annual Wildcat Pride Night has been scheduled for August 25 before the home football opener and the school is looking for vendors to help with the celebration.



The event will take place in the CHS parking lot from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and there will be food, freebies, and games. If your business or club would like to be involved, register at https://forms.gle/gATmCiyZ6JUmQehh6.

The Wildcats will hold their Fourth Annual Gary and Debbie Watt Black and Gold Gatorade Game, which is an open team scrimmage, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wildcat Field of Pride. Admission is free with a Gatorade donation.