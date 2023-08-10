LHYC now looking for new mentors, donors

Life House Youth Center (LHYC), which operates facilities in Cuba and Sullivan, is looking for new members and donors.



LHYC’s Mentor Program is designed so that every child can benefit from having a positive adult role model in their life. Under the program, students at LHYC have the opportunity to be matched with someone who can “pour into, teach, and encourage them.” Mentoring can be done through one-on-one relationships or as part of group-and-peer monitoring so that every child can “learn, grow, and know that their life counts.”

Mentors are volunteers who go above and beyond to change the course of a young person’s life, according to LHYC. Mentees get to develop relationships with someone who cares about them, often playing games, going on trips, and learning new skills.

People who are interested in becoming a mentor must be at least 15 years old, willing to adhere to all Life House Mentoring Program policies and procedures, agree to a six-month commitment to the program, spend a minimum of four hours a month with their mentee, be willing to communicate with their mentee weekly, complete a screening procedure, agree to attend training as required, and be willing to communicate monthly with the program coordinator and submit monthly meeting and activity information.

For more information about the program, contact LHYC in Cuba at 573-677-1667 or Sullivan at 636-649-5542.

LHYC is also looking for additional financial support for its Monthly Sustainer Campaign. Monthly donations help sustain and expand Life House Youth Center's programs, ensuring that every child has access to a safe and nurturing environment that provides opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.

Monthly donations help provide critical resources that will support the youth center's programming, such as after-school tutoring, homework help, mentoring, college and career preparation programs, art classes, cooking classes, physical fitness and outdoor activities, life skills, community service, leadership, healthy meals, hygiene products, clothes, necessities, and mental health services.

“By making a monthly donation, you will help sustain the youth center's programs and activities throughout the year. Your consistent support will ensure that the children in our community have access to a safe and nurturing environment that provides them with opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive,” LHYC recently announced. “Join our Sustainers Club by choosing your monthly giving level, whether it's $5, $10, S25, $50, or more per month. Your donation will be automatically deducted from your account each month, so you don't have to worry about remembering to make a gift. And, because your gift is spread out over time, you can make a bigger Impact than you might think.”

As a Sustainer Campaign member, you'll receive regular updates on LHYC programs, special recognition in the LHYC newsletter, and other fun surprises throughout the year.

To join the Sustainer Campaign, visit www.givebutter.com/LHYCSustainerCampaign. For more information you may also call the Cuba or Sullivan centers or visit www.lhcsullivan.org, where you can also make donations.

