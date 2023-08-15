Cuba Development Group (CDG) had to announced that Doug Lasley has been elected as president of the local economic development group.
“I’m excited to join CDG and get to work,” said Lasley. “Cuba has always been forward-thinking in terms of economic development and I look forward to building on that tradition.”
Cuba Development Group announces Doug Lasley elected as president
