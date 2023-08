The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting its Fifth Annual Cuba Athletic Booster Club Golf Tournament on Saturday, September 23.



Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 11 a.m. The event is a four-person scramble.

To enter a team or for more information, contract Molly Maxwell at 314-420-6770 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .