Ice cream shop makes donation to CPD

Pearls Crooked Cone Creamery, in Cuba, recently partnered with the Cuba Police Department to raise money for its Shop with a Cop program. The Ice Cream With Cops events were held June 21, July 26, and August 16 at Pearls, which is located at 411 Highway DD and more than $1,000 was raised from sales and donations, thanks in part to a special $300 donation from Chuck’s Towing at the final event. Pictured are (from left) School Resource Officer Jay Coleman, Pearls owner Linda Dettler, and Captain Ben Scharfenberg.