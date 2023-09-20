Chamber announces scarecrow contest

The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will once again be hosting its fall scarecrow contest, which will run the entire month of October.



Those who would like to enter should submit a photo of their scarecrow, along with the name of the individual or organization that created it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by October 31. All photos will be uploaded to the Chamber's Facebook page and the winner will be decided by the photo with the most "likes."