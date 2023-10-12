Spooky things planned at Hood Park on October 21

Cuba Parks and Recreation will be hosting “Halloween at the Hood” on the evening of Saturday, October 21, at Hood Park. Everyone is welcome to attend from 4 to 10 p.m.



There will be a haunted house, a costume contest for all ages that will include a group category, pumpkin carving contest (bring your own carving utensils), apple bobbing, food vendors and the movie “Hocus Pocus” will be showing on the Main Stage.

The city is looking for sponsors to help pay for the event. Sponsor fees are $200 and checks can be made payable to the City of Cuba. Contact Christine Young at 573-259-4271 to arrange payment drop-off.

In the event of rain, the event will be canceled.

