Cuba schools looking for Holiday Assistance

The Cuba School District is once again hosting its Holiday Assistance Program, which is designed to provide food and presents to district’s families in need during the holidays.



The Holiday Assistance Program, which is funded by volunteers in the community, provides students and families in need with Thanksgiving food, Christmas food, and Christmas presents. Last year the district provided 64 families with food baskets and 122 children with Christmas presents.

If you are interested in assisting a family for the holidays, contact K-12 School Based Social Worker Melanie Weber at 573-677-2516 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by November 1 for Thanksgiving and November 21 for Christmas.