Cuba schools hosting Trunk or Treat

The Cuba School District has announced that it’s 2023 Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on October 27.



School staff, community businesses, service organizations, and clubs will be set up in the Middle School parking lot handing out candy, trinkets, and other treats. Food items and Wildcat Pride Gear will also be available for purchase.

This event is intended to provide a safe and fun trick or treating environment for the children of the community who are 13 and younger. No pets are allowed.

For those who would like to hand out items, reserve your parking spot by contacting School Resource Officer Betty Post at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by leaving a message at 573-677-2530 ext. 1180.