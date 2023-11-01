 Veterans Day assembly being held in CHS gym

Area veterans will be honored when Cuba High School hosts its annual Veterans Day Assembly inside Mike Voigt Gymnasium on Friday, November 10, at 11 a.m.



The high school' s student body and the entire surrounding community are invited to participate in the recognition of our nation's veteran soldiers and armed forces personnel. All veterans of the armed services are invited to attend, as well as their family members.

The Cuba High School Band and Chorus will perform and the Boy Scouts of America will serve as color guard. There will be representatives from Cuba's Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and American Legion Post organizations addressing the crowd.

This year's guest speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel Michael Kaiser, Commander of the 31st Engineer Battalion from Fort Leonard Wood.

Again this year, the Cuba FFA and the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America student organizations will provide a free lunch for veterans and their families immediately following the program.



